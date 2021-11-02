Will the ANC surpass the 60% mark without help? Only numbers and time will tell

The ANC had secured almost 46% of the vote nationally by 8pm on Tuesday with the party having already won 42 municipalities and leading in another 59 of those counted. The DA was sitting at 22.57% and won eight municipalities and in the lead in 18 others.

The EFF had garnered 9.86% nationally and was followed by the IFP with 4.48% and the Freedom Front Plus stood at 3.03%. Early on Tuesday, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) announced that by 10.30am 27% of the 64 502 expected results had been finalised and estimated that 90% of results would be completed by evening. Among the country’s eight biggest municipalities, the ANC was in the lead in the City of Johannesburg with 37.36% followed by the DA with 21.56%.

New kid on the block, ActionSA, had just under 18% while the EFF was sitting on 12.5%. In the City of Tshwane, the DA was in the lead with 40.37%, followed by the ANC with 28.7% and the Freedom Front Plus stood at 9.68% and the EFF with 9.35%. ActionSA had secured just over 7% of the vote in the capital city.

In Ekurhuleni, the ANC’s lead was 36.85%, followed by the DA with 30.8% and the EFF had garnered 13.26%. ActionSA had a 6.3% share of the vote and FF+ 3.73%. In eThekwini, the ANC led with 48.31% followed by the DA with 24.35% while the EFF was sitting at 10.94 and the IFP had 5.61%.

In Mangaung, the ANC’s lead was 51.19% followed by the DA with 19.22% and the EFF with 11.73%. The DA was in the lead in Cape Town with 60.89% while the ANC has garnered 14.74% of the vote while the Good Party and the Cape Coloured Congress were both above 4% and the EFF on 3.38%. In Buffalo City the ANC led with 69.33% and the EFF second with 12.37% and 11.63% for the DA.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the ANC was in pole position with 44.38%, the DA was sitting at 36.99% and the EFF had 7.3%. The IEC announced that in the Northern Cape, 74 percent of the results had been completed followed by Western Cape at 46% and 26% in the Free State at 26%. Other provinces had completion rate range between 15 and 37%.