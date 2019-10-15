Willie Hofmeyr leaves AFU after years at the helm









Head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit Willie Hofmeyr is leaving the unit after many years in the prosecuting body. Picture: Brenda Masilela/ANA Cape Town - Head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit Willie Hofmeyr is leaving the unit after many years in the prosecuting body. Hofmeyr confirmed on Tuesday he will retire at the end of November. Chairperson of the justice committee Bulelani Magwanishe made the announcement to MPs that Hofmeyr was retiring. National Prosecuting Authority Shamila Batohi has not indicated who will take over the job when Hofmeyr leaves next month. Magwanishe said Hofmeyr has made an immense contribution in the fight against apartheid and corruption after 1994.

Hofmeyr said he spent a great deal of time in the Chamber during the crafting of the Constitution in the 1990s.

“We can be proud of our Constitution which has protected our country in the last decade or so,” he said.

He said South Africa has now entered a new era.

“One of the challenges is to rebuild capacity for law enforcement. There is still a lot of work to be done,” said Hofmeyr.

Hofmeyr was reinstated to the position of the head of the AFU a few months ago by Batohi. This was after he was initially removed and he had told Parliament three years ago, when he was interviewed for the position of Public Protector, that he had become a postbox in the NPA.

MPs said on Tuesday he had played a sterling role in the NPA over the last 20 decades.

Political Bureau