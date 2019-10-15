Cape Town - Head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit Willie Hofmeyr is leaving the unit after many years in the prosecuting body.
Hofmeyr confirmed on Tuesday he will retire at the end of November.
Chairperson of the justice committee Bulelani Magwanishe made the announcement to MPs that Hofmeyr was retiring.
National Prosecuting Authority Shamila Batohi has not indicated who will take over the job when Hofmeyr leaves next month.
Magwanishe said Hofmeyr has made an immense contribution in the fight against apartheid and corruption after 1994.