Winde says he has no influence in Fritz investigation, MEC’s brother suggests Fritz is being targeted

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he cannot influence the time taken to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations made against community safety MEC Albert Fritz. Advocate Jennifer Williams is currently investigating the allegations, including that the MEC groomed young women in his office.

On Monday, the MEC’s brother Robbie Fritz, in an interview with a media house, said he thinks his brother is a victim of dirty politics. He was also of the view that Fritz will come out on top. He said the family was devastated by the sexual misconduct allegations levelled at the suspended MEC, and believes his brother is a target, as other “black DA leaders” all left or were forced to resign. Fritz was suspended with immediate effect after complainants submitted affidavits to Winde.

While a time frame cannot be determined, Winde said he had asked Williams to provide him with an initial report as soon as possible. “Her terms of reference are to investigate the specific allegations that were brought to me by the complainants, as well as to obtain a response thereto from [MEC] Fritz, and in this way to determine the veracity and probability of the allegations that have been brought to me. “This will enable me to make a decision on whether [MEC] Fritz remains a member of the executive, which is the space in which I can act. Again, I would encourage any person with allegations of this nature to also go to the police so that they may be investigated with a view to criminal charges being laid,” Winde said.