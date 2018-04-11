Johannesburg - A documentary exposing a massive operation by the apartheid government to discredit and isolate Winnie Madikizela-Mandela left South Africans seething and weeping on Wednesday night.

For the first time South Africans were able to view Pascale Lamche’s award-winning documentary Winnie, which exposes the extent of the apartheid regime’s plan to neutralise her as a political force.

It also revealed details about the Stompie Seipei saga, how Chris Hani's death affected Madikizela-Mandela and that former president Nelson Mandela had been made to choose between his wife and the presidency.

While the documentary aired on eNCA, South Africans took to Twitter to express their anger and sadness at how the Struggle veteran had been treated.

Mama we did you wrong. Please forgive us. Rest in power #Winnie — #RIPMamaWinnie💔 (@tisana_busisiwe) April 11, 2018

That was painful, but so important to watch. The only time, after all she experienced in her life, that she really broke down in tears and pain was when hearing of Chris Hani's assassination. #WinnieMadikizelaMandela your life was powerfully lived. Thank you. — Jermaine Craig (@JermaineCraig07) April 11, 2018

#Winnie Mama Winnie is our Mandela. her face is supposed to be on our money, bridges, roads, universities and everywhere else — Nkagi (@NkagiM_) April 11, 2018

can you imagine the betrayal. the weight of it.



woman.. you fight, bleed & give of yourself to your people to lead them to what’s owed to them, fight towards this sick regimes atonement.

only for your husband to negotiate and surrender.. and he becomes the hero. 💔#Winnie — rara (@Rato_K) April 11, 2018

#Winnie single handedly making an entire regime fear you!!! When they had to arrest her, the police came in swarms!! Just for ONE WOMAN, if that isn't power I don't know what is. She was stronger than I ever ever imagined she was. I'm sad to celebrate her life too late pic.twitter.com/9K0G2Nu7Il — Hlumisa Malahla (@HlumisaMalahla) April 11, 2018

This Chris Hani moment just brought me to tears. Wow.

We were robbed of an amazing future president. #winnie I’m hacked. — #CATCHINGFEELINGS (@PearlThusi) April 11, 2018

Yho ha.a

I'm pissed at Nelson Mandela

I'm pissed at Desmond Tutu

I'm just so disappointed. 💔💔#Winnie — Ntombi (@_NtombiT) April 11, 2018

Madikizela-Mandela passed away on April 2 following a long illness. She was 81.

A full state funeral will be held on Saturday.

Independent Foreign Service and IOL