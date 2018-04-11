File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ANA Pictures

Johannesburg - A documentary exposing a massive operation by the apartheid government to discredit and isolate Winnie Madikizela-Mandela left South Africans seething and weeping on Wednesday night. 

For the first time South Africans were able to view Pascale Lamche’s award-winning documentary Winnie, which exposes the extent of the apartheid regime’s plan to neutralise her as a political force.

It also revealed details about the Stompie Seipei saga, how Chris Hani's death affected Madikizela-Mandela and that former president Nelson Mandela had been made to choose between his wife and the presidency.

While the documentary aired on eNCA, South Africans took to Twitter to express their anger and sadness at how the Struggle veteran had been treated.

Madikizela-Mandela passed away on April 2 following a long illness. She was 81.

A full state funeral will be held on Saturday. 

Independent Foreign Service and IOL