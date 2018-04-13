The ANCWYL's Bathabile Dlamini speaks at the funeral service for Winnie Mandela. Picture: Sthembiso Sithole

Johannesburg - ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini bid farewell to her predecessor Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Orlando Stadium on Saturday.





Dlamini said Madikizela-Mandela served the people of South African and the ANC with dignity.





"Mama Winnie stayed with her people in Soweto till the very end. She did not distance herself from people while other leaders went on to live in luxury," said Dlamini.





Dlamini said the struggle icon was a firebrand.





"We must confess we have allowed patriarchy to oppress you. We have allowed the media and apartheid imperialism to define who you are.

We know that Mam'Winnie has definitely multiplied. There are many women today who want to be like her, change the story-line about women. Who wants to ensure we kill patriarchy," she said.





Dlamini encouraged women to take the baton from Madikizela.





"Young women must strive to be president. We will never stop calling for a female president. Your spirit will live on to guide South Africans to do the right thing.." she said.





ANC elections chief Fikile Mbalula speaks at the funeral service. Picture: Sthembiso Sithole

Earlier ANC Head of Election Fikile Mbalula said as the party they will work hard in the up-coming 2019 elections. Mbalula said the ANC will ensure that land expropriation without compensation is realized.





The late stalwart will be laid to rest at Fourways this afternoon.





@SthembisoMedia



