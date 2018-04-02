



The veteran activist and former wife on Nelson Mandela has held a special place in the hearts of South Africans for decades.





Left to raise a family on her own while her husband spent 27 years in prison for treason, Winnie made headlines both in South Africa and across the world for a number of controversies. She was also repeatedly banned and imprisoned by the apartheid security police.





Winnie's unique sense of style and wicked sense of humour endeared her to many. She was especially close to EFF leader Julius Malema, who was once the president of the ANC Youth League, and maintained strong ties to the ANC's leadeership throughout the years.





Madikizela Mandela had been ill a long time before her death, but she still managed to celebrate her 80th birthday in style.





"I have to keep pinching myself to find out whether I am really still alive," said Madikizela Mandela at her 80th birthday party in Cape Town in 2016.





