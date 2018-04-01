Winnie Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu at FNB Stadium during the State Memorial Service for Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela.File picture: GCIS

Retired South African archbishop and Nobel laureate Desmond Tutu hailed the late Winnie Madikizela Mandela, who died on Monday, as "a defining symbol of the struggle against apartheid".





"She refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband, the perpetual harassment of her family by security forces, detentions, bannings and banishment," he said.





"Her courageous defiance was deeply inspirational to me, and to generations of activists."





Madikizela Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital on Monday following a long illness. She was 81.





