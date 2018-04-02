Johannesburg - Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s passing signifies the death of the last committed freedom fighter.





Mkhize said Madikizela-Mandela never feared speaking the truth to the ANC and often spoke openly about concerns about the party’s direction.





He said her death should be used by ANC leaders as an opportunity to reflect on the state of the party.





“We mourn a revolutionary and a fighter. We will remember her for her courage and her passion for the ANC and the youth, said Mkhize, who was speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela’s house on Tuesday.





Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane said Madikizela-Mandela inspired a generation of young freedom fighters who would carry on her work.





She said it was not true that there would now be a gap in the ANC, as there were many young leaders that had learned from her.





Mokonyane said details about the funeral would shared later. On Monday President Cyril Ramaphosa said Madikizela-Mandela would receive a State funeral on April 14.





Other political heavy weights that have arrived at her home in Soweto include former President Thabo Mbeki and EFF leader Julius Malema.



