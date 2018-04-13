Mourners attend the funeral of Winnie Madikizela Mandela at Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency/ANA

Johannesburg - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s daughter Zenani Mandela-Dlamini has questioned why some people have only started revealing the truth about her mother after her death.





Mandela-Dlamini said many people who spoke lies about her mother robbed her of her rightful legacy.





She became emotional as she was speaking at her Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral in Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.





Dlamini-Mandela was accompanied by her sister Zindzi Mandela.





She said those who had now changed their thoughts on Madikizela-Mandela were hypocritical.





“I was angered by the former police commissioner who only came out with the truth after the fact. Don’t think we have forgotten. Praising we now that she is gone shows how hypocrites you are,” said Dlamini-Mandela to loud applause for thousands of mourners in attendance.





Dlamini-Mandela, who struggled to speak a few times, said her mother had dedicated her life to freedom.





“I hope that the rediscovery of the truth of my mother comes to terms with the role my mother played in freeing us from the shackles of Apartheid.

“She made a choice to raise two families, her personal family and the people. She was not prepared to choose between the two, said Dlamini-Mandela.





She said her mother kept her former husband Nelson Mandela alive while he was locked up at Robbin Island.





“Before it was fashionable to call for the release of my father, it was my mother who kept his name alive. She kept my father’s memory in people’s hearts.”





Dlamini-Mandela thanked those that came to share their stories of her mother and came to comfort the family.





“We have been comforted and strengthened since her death. The messages, visitations and above all the testimonies about Winnie Mandela. To those who came to pay respects thank you. I stand here to mourn my mother and to celebrate her life,” she said.



