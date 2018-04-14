Model Naomi Campbell speaks at the funeral of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Orlando stadium in Soweto. Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Johannesburg - Celebrated international supermodel Naomi Campbell on Saturday hailed the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as the epitome of courage and strength in a moving tribute to the late struggle icon.





Campbell was speaking at Madikizela-Mandela’s funeral, currently under way at Orlando Stadium.





In her tribute, Campbell praised the struggle icon for being an inspiration to the world and South Africans alike.





She also recounted the first time she met Madikizela-Mandela, shortly after the release of Nelson Mandela. She remembered her warmth and unconditional love she gave to all.





“She represents something we all have in us. she was a true inspiration to all.





READ:













An emotional Campbell also had words of comfort to Madikizela-Mandela’s daughters, encouraging them to use their talents to the best of their ability.





Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest at the Fourways memorial park.



