Johannesburg - A heavy downpour over the Orlando Stadium did not dampen the mood at the final farewell to struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The rain began shortly before the procession left for the Fourways memorial park but that did not deter mourners from celebrating the struggle icon with song and dance.

ANC and EFF members, clad in party regalia, could be heard praising the icon one last time before she's laid to rest.

Speaker after speaker paid tribute to the mother of the nation, hailing her for her spirit, strength and love for her family and nation.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Members of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family leave the stadium as the rain pours down. Video: Zintle Mahlati

The speakers ranged from EFF leader Julius Malema, President Cyril Ramaphosa and her daughters Zenani Mandela-Dlamini and Zindzi Mandela.

Madikizela-Mandela's funeral will be attended by family, friends and dignitaries only.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The funeral procession for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela embarks on her final journey to the cemetery. Video: Sthembiso Sithole

IOL