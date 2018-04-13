Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has called on the ANC to name the Cape Town International Airport after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.





Malema said if the ANC was serious about honouring Madikizela-Mandela and her legacy, then they would name the mother city’s airport after her.





He was speaking at the official funeral for the struggle icon at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.





Malema addressed a crowd filled with supporters from the EFF who cheered him on as he gave his address.





The EFF leader had a close relationship with Madikizela-Mandela and fondly referred to her as “mama” during his address. Their bond stretches back to his days as the leader of the ANC Youth League.





Malema pulled no punches during his speech as he called out those individuals who had stood against Madikizela-Mandela in the early 90s and are now mourning her death.





READ MORE:













“Equally big Mama, some of those who sold you to the regime are here and are crying louder than all of us who stood by you. The UDF cabal that distanced itself from you is here crying crocodile tears after disowning you at a critical moment hoping the regime will finish off,” said Malema.





Malema was referencing the time when Madikizela-Mandela was accused for the death of Stompie Seipi. She was later cleared for his death.





“All those who resigned from the NEC of the women’s league because they said they can’t be led by a criminal they are here playing all important roles at your funeral, can we trust them or should we treat them with suspicion ma Winnie?,” he said to loud cheers from thousands of mourners who attended the funeral.





He said Madikizela-Mandela fought against Apartheid fearlessly.





“You fought for what you believed was right, possessed only by your love for our people and the restoration of their dignity. In this fight you were persecuted by the apartheid regime and disowned by your own,” he said.





Madikizela-Mandela’s daughter Zenani Dlamini-Mandela also called those that only started speaking the truth about her mother “hypocrites”.





She questioned why they had not spoken before her death when her mother was being robbed of her legacy.





"Don’t think we have forgotten. Praising we now that she is gone shows how hypocrites you are,” said Dlamini-Mandela to loud applause for thousands of mourners in attendance.



