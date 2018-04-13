Johannesburg - Zukiswa Madikizela has paid a moving tribute to her sister Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Madikizela said the 81-year-old former freedom fighter was loving, caring and full of life.

"You [WinnieMadikizela-Mandela] have lived your life to the fullest. uSisi would give the best hugs and kisses. She was a skilled stick fighter."

Madikizela said the ANC stalwart never made her "feel small or less important."

"She [WinnieMadikizela-Mandela] was the 5th child in a family of 11. She is survived by three sisters."

"We knew we could always count on her at all times. I encourage women of South Africa to be active and help communities in whatever way we can," said Madikizela.

Kumkani Azenathi Dalindyebo, from the Abathembu royal family, paid tribute to Madikizela-Mandela for her fearlessness and courage.

"This is no ordinary day. I stand here to roll out the red carpet for another head of a family," he said.

Dalindyebo hailed Madikizela-Mandela as a beacon of hope for South Africans and a trailblazer across the world. He added that while it was their wish to have her buried in Qunu, they understood why it could not happen.

"We understand that she cannot be boxed in... we can all learn a few things from her," he said.

