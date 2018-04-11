Mourners at the memorial service of Winnie Mandela at Orlando Stadium. Picture: GCIS.

Soweto - Deputy President David Mabuza says struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was a unifier and visionary.

Mabuza said South Africans should honour Madikizela-Mandela through unity.

“South Africans should unite to build a non-sexist, non-racial society and just and prosperous society by relentlessly tackling poverty and reducing poverty," he said.

Mabuza was speaking at the memorial service of Madikizela-Mandela held at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday.

Mabuza also spoke about Madikizela-Mandela’s warmth and love of children.

“She spoke about 'our children' and 'my children'. And the enemy understood what she meant by 'my people'."

ALSO READ: #WinnieMandelaMemorial: Read David Mabuza's full speech

Madikizela was more about the collective and never sought to outcast others, said Mabuza.

The Deputy President said Madikizela-Mandela leaves behind important lessons.

“She valued collective leadership. She stood for truth as it related to the betterment of the lives that the organization was formed for.

"She is part of leaders that frowned upon personality cults and idolisation of individuals,” he said.

“Even though she was no longer in government, she understood that struggle faced by the ANC and the government. And always sought to find solutions to unite the people and their organization,” said Mabuza.

Madikizela-Mandela recieved a cheerful and emotional send off memorial as each speaker shared messages and stories about her.

The Orlando Stadium was filled with hundreds of party supporters from the ANC, EFF and IFP.

Politics Hub