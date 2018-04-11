An unidentified woman holds a programme at a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela Mandela at Orlando Stadium. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Soweto - ANC deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte lashed out at those who spoke against Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and said she never betrayed the movement.

Duarte said those who were unable to forgive have no place talking about Madikizela-Mandela.

She was speaking at Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial service in Orlando Soweto on Wednesday.

“Today we want to say that those of you whose hearts are not forgiving sit down and shut up. We know her worth and she gave everything for us,” she said.

Duarte said Madikizela-Mandela was a people’s person and understood fully the struggles of South Africans.

“She is the Winnie Mandela of the poor and working class of this country.

She did not betray the revolution. She prayed for the unity of the ANC. She spoke out against those that wanted more power,” said Duarte.

“She multiplied".

“She was very methodical. She told us we have to talk and shoot and the same time.

"When we say her life’s work was of returning the land to the people that is the truth. Her life’s work of free education is now happening. She understood the inequality of our society,” said Duarte to loud applause for guests.

The Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) and Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) used the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to place the issue of land on the table.

The parties' two leaders, Strike Thokoane and Narius Moloto, said the struggle was not over until the land was returned.

