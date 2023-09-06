Work or be fired: EFF rewards KZN's ‘best’ councillor with R50,000

It is clear in the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that your hard work will be rewarded, but if don’t work, you will be fired. The party has announced that it will be awarding its "best" councillor of the month with R50,000. Recently, nearly 210 public representatives were recalled for failing to organise or pay for transport to the EFF's 10 year anniversary celebrations.

This was confirmed by the EFF leader, Julius Malema last Sunday during a media briefing. He said that despite the fact they will resign from their positions, whether in Parliament, provincial legislatures, or councils, they will remain members of the EFF. This was in line with their failed plan to organise and secure transport for the fighters who were set to attend the 10th anniversary celebration of the party at FNB stadium on July 29.

Nonhlanhla Fortunate Makhanya from Ward 4 Bhamshela Township at Ndwedwe in KwaZulu-Natal, was announced as the best Councillor of the Month for September 2023. "Her remarkable dedication and commitment to serving the community shine brightly," the EFF said. The party said that Makhanya demonstrated her compassion by generously donating food parcels to the grieving family of an elderly woman who lost her life while on her way to collect water.

In addition to the food parcels, she extended her support by providing essential groceries and arranging for a tent to be hired for the family, exemplifying her dedication to helping those in need during challenging times. It said that Makhanya exhibited her commitment to inclusivity by donating a total of eight wheelchairs to disabled individuals residing in Ndwedwe areas, specifically in Wards 4, 5, and 8. According to the Red Berets, Makhanya also assisted 48 people in applying for their IDs.

"This initiative is pivotal in ensuring that our people have unhindered access to essential social services and the fundamental right to participate in our democratic processes, including the right to vote," it said. The EFF highlighted Makhanya's dedication to uplifting the lives of members and her devotion to social justice as qualities that resonate with the EFF’s mission to promote economic freedom and equality for all. [email protected]