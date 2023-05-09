Would you fork out R1.2m for a seat next to Julius Malema at EFF gala dinner?

Independent Online
Tuesday, May 9, 2023

For R1.2 million you could secure a seat next to EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema at the Red Berets’ 10th anniversary dinner later this year. Picture: Antoine de Ras/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Published 53m ago

For R1.2 million you could secure a seat next to EFF Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema at the Red Berets’ 10th anniversary gala dinner later this year.

Included in the platinum pass is a three-course meal, welcome drinks with top officials, entertainment, branding opportunities at the venue, your company logo on the programme and screen during the event as well as 10 tickets to the VIP marquee.

In a post on social media, shared by the EFF's advocate Dali Mpofu, there are six table options, starting from bronze at R250 000, silver at R500 000, three gold tables at R750 000 each and finally the platinum tabled hosted by Malema, at R1.2m.

The other tables will be hosted by the party's Floyd Shivambu, Marshall Dlamini and an EFF MP.

Mpofu’s post called for progressive black or transformation-minded companies and people willing to finance peaceful, democratic and radical change in the South African economic landscape.

He said that these people do not have to be EFF members or supporters.

The black tie-themed dinner will take place at Emperors Palace in July.

The EFF was formed on July 26, 2013, by Julius Sello Malema after he was expelled by the ANC as the president of the party’s youth league. The EFF is currently the third-biggest political party in South Africa.

IOL

