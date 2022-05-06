Xolile George backed by presiding officers for top job in Parliament

Cape Town - Parliament could have the new top administrator by June after Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have backed the appointment of the CEO of Salga. Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said on Friday Xolile George was the right man for the top job in Parliament.

They said the appointment of George will bring stability to the institution as it has not had a secretary to Parliament for almost five years. George’s appointment as secretary of Parliament will have to be approved by both the National Assembly and NCOP. But the presiding officers said they wanted George to take over in June.

Parliament has not had a top administrator since Gengezi Mgidlana was fired by the national legislature a few years ago. Baby Tyawa has been acting secretary to Parliament during that period. But on Friday Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said George had a pedigree as a top administrator at local government level.

They said George will bring stability to the institution. “The appointment of Mr George will bring stability the required stability in the administration of Parliament as the position of the secretary to Parliament has been vacant for almost five years,” said Parliament’s spokesperson Moloto Mothapo. George has been the CEO of the South African Local Government Association for a number of years.

"His experience and outstanding performance in the areas of policy, legislation and execution of turnaround strategies achieved, among others, nine consecutive years of clean audit findings for Salga, audited organisational performance that consistently achieved about 90–100% of targets as audited by the auditor-general institutional performance standards," said Mothapo.