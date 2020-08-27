YCL backs Nehawu's strike over salary increases
Johannesburg – The Young Communist League (YCL) has come out in support of next week’s planned strike action by Cosatu’s largest affiliate Nehawu over public servants’ salary increases and fears of contracting Covid-19 at work.
Nehawu (the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union) is unhappy that the government has reneged on the agreement to increase its employees’ salaries by between 4.4% and 5.4% while watching the elite benefiting from the proceeds of corruption through personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders and supply of other Covid-19 essentials.
The YCL has called for all progressive forces to rally behind Nehawu ahead of its national day of action scheduled for next week.
”We have noted with deep anger and disgust the outcomes of the Nehawu fact finding mission which reflects the lack of adherence, inadequate PPE and compliance to the labour laws enshrined in the democratic constitution of our country,” the YCL said on Thursday.
According to the YCL, the government has totally ignored the safety of healthcare workers while the world is faced with a battle against a deadly pandemic.
It accused the government of relentlessly waging an onslaught against workers since the election of the 6th administration by abandoning the salary deal reached at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council (PSCBC) in 2018.
The YCL said it was totally unacceptable and extremely disheartening that a developmental state elected to neglect its primary responsibility and defied the labour laws at all odds in the midst of chronic staff shortages, victimisation of workers who complain about lack of PPE and a totally dysfunctional district health care system.
Nehawu’s national day of action will take place next Thursday.