Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michele Spatari/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Former President Jacob Zuma will be attending President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address on Thursday. This comes after Parliament confirmed on Wednesday that Zuma will show up for the event. It will be the first time the former president attends any of Ramaphosa's SONAs, after he snubbed the event in 2018 and the two SONAs held last year. Zuma also snubbed Ramaphosa's inaugaration after the ANC were victorious in the 2019 national general elections.

Zuma reluctantly resigned as state president two years ago after Ramaphosa emerged as party president at the ANC's national elective conference in Nasrec, in 2017. He was replaced by Ramaphosa.

Last week, Speaker Thandi Modise had said Zuma had not yet confirmed whether he will attend SONA or not. Modise said they sent invitations to all former presidents and ex-Speakers of the National Assembly.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and FW de Klerk had confirmed their attendance of the SONA.