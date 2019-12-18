Yet another SOE facing 'imminent collapse'









Workers at Onderstepoort Biological Products protest outside the firm's offices. The SOE is allegedly on the brink of collapse amid internal challenges. File photo: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA). Yet another state owned firm is allegedly on the brink of collapse amid internal challenges and if it eventually collapses, the country may see the rapid spread of contagious diseases like foot and mouth. Pretoria-based Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) - an animal vaccine manufacturing company whose mandate is to prevent and control animal diseases that impact food security, human health and livelihoods -has been facing financial problems for years. The entity falls under the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) and it appears it has squandered half a billion rand. Sources allege that the entity is on the verge of losing it’s Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) certification. The certification allows the entity to produce quality livestock vaccines and export it to lucrative markets like Europe and Asia and rake in much needed foreign currency for the country. The certificate also allows the entity to produce vaccine needed for contagious outbreaks like foot and mouth disease (FMD). "This certification would allow for the creation of new jobs and expertise and potentially triple turnover which is currently R500 million per year,” the source said.

The source added that the project had stalled because some contractors who were tasked with carrying some of the needed needed for the certification were not paid for a long time. The delay in payment was attributed to lack of funds, allegedly because of mismanagement.

"The project has been stalled because contractors are owed millions and they have stopped work which means the GMP deadline will not be met," further alleged the source.

DA MP and member of the portfolio committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Noko Masipa, confirmed that indeed the country was relying on vaccine imports from Botswana to contain the spread of foot mouth disease which is currently raging in Limpopo.

Masipa said the FMD facility was supposed to be built a couple of years ago when they were given R180 million by National Treasury.

However, after sending training students for the project, they then said the money given to build the facility was not enough and took their begging bowl to the Treasury again, which gave them R400 million in April this year.

“But the reality we are picking on the ground is a terrible story (of critical staff exodus). Exactly what you have picked up is exactly what I have been picking up, is exactly what I have been trying to establish,” Masipa said.

Masipa said the collapse of the entity would make it hard to bring in black commercial farmers into livestock farming.

The OBP said it was unable to respond to media questions because the chief executive officer, who is authorised to speak to the media, was locked in a day long meeting. They asked to be given time to respond on Thursday. This story will be updated with the response.

DAFF’s spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo, also asked for written questions and said he will forward them to the entity for their response and once given, he would send them back to Independent Media as soon as he gets them.

Political Bureau