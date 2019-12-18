Yet another state owned firm is allegedly on the brink of collapse amid internal challenges and if it eventually collapses, the country may see the rapid spread of contagious diseases like foot and mouth.
Pretoria-based Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) - an animal vaccine manufacturing company whose mandate is to prevent and control animal diseases that impact food security, human health and livelihoods -has been facing financial problems for years.
The entity falls under the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) and it appears it has squandered half a billion rand.
Sources allege that the entity is on the verge of losing it’s Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) certification. The certification allows the entity to produce quality livestock vaccines and export it to lucrative markets like Europe and Asia and rake in much needed foreign currency for the country. The certificate also allows the entity to produce vaccine needed for contagious outbreaks like foot and mouth disease (FMD).
"This certification would allow for the creation of new jobs and expertise and potentially triple turnover which is currently R500 million per year,” the source said.