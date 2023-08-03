‘You don’t want this smoke. Keep my name out your mouth’ Phumzile van Damme and Helen Zille locked in twar over ‘Shoot the Boer’ uproar

Democratic Alliance Federal Leader, Helen Zille, has taken a swipe at former DA member of Parliament, Phumzile Van Damme, over tweets against the party's current leader, John Steenhuisen. This week, Van Damme took to Twitter after Steenhuisen tweeted in condemnation of EFF leader Julius Malema singing 'Kill the Boer' at the conclusion of his party's 10-anniversary celebrations at the FNB Stadium at the weekend.

Last year, AfriForum approached the Equality Court arguing that the song incited violence, however the court ruled that the song, "Shoot to kill, kill the Boer, kill the farmer" were not to be taken literally. After Malema's weekend rendition of the controversial song — Steenhuisen said the DA considered filing charges at the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold Malema accountable. “The DA condemns Malema's calls to "Shoot to kill" and "Kill the Boer". I declared the EFF political enemy number one of the DA at our congress precisely because this demagogue will plunge SA into anarchy if he ever gets power,” Steenhuisen tweeted.

In reply to his tweet, Van Damme, accused Steenhuisen of manipulating fears among voters. Posting a screen shot of Van Damme's response to Steenhuisen's tweet, Zille slammed her party's former MP.

This will tell you why the DA parted company with @zilevandamme. Now that she has safely emigrated to the safety of Norway, who cares if some leaders stoke civil war in SA?? pic.twitter.com/RkkdTkUyXA — Helen Zille (@helenzille) August 2, 2023 “This will tell you why the DA parted company with @zilevandamme. Now that she has safely emigrated to the safety of Norway, who cares if some leaders stoke civil war in SA??” Zille said. In a series of tweets, Van Damme accused Zille of blocking her and posting about her behind blocked accounts.

In 2021, Van Damme announced the termination of her DA membership following her resignation as MP. She now lives in Norway. Keep my name out your mouth, lips. Continue going back to ignore me. It’s for the best. I am simply not worth it. — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) August 2, 2023 It’s what she does. Lied about Mbali’s reasons for leaving her political party too. Just let people go and move one. Please guys when I’m damn near 80 still on Twitter bitter and mean because people left my precious little party, confiscate my devices. What a sad sad existence. https://t.co/QaYwdIsLDz — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) August 2, 2023

Another former DA MP, Lindiwe Mazibuko, said the party has become the "Is'korokoro" or a broken down car, feeding off fears. Speaking on Eyewitness News’ podcast, 'Politicking with Tshidi Madia", Mazibuko said the DA glorified guns, religion and conservative ideas while denigrating women and the LGBTIQA+ community. Mazibuko said the DA is fuelled by the fear generated in internet communities.