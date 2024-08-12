‘You have my word’: McKenzie apologises to athletes, pledges more support from officials

Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture Gayton McKenzie has apologised to all athletes who have suffered a lack of support from the officials and promised improvements under his watch. McKenzie pledged to give athletes greater opportunity and support, guaranteeing a better future for those involved in sports.

“This nonsense will not happen under my watch. I wanna profusely apologise to all athletes that experienced the same. “You have my absolute word that things will be much different and better for our athletes in the future. The stories by the hockey fraternity will drive you 2 real tears,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). McKenzie’s apology comes after Jo-Ane van Dyk, who scored a silver athlete medal victory at the Paris 2024 Olympics at Stade de France, revealed that the only support she got was from her family.

The 26-year-old Van Dyk brought Team SA’s medal tally to six, with their one gold, three silver, and two bronze. Meanwhile, as part of cracking the whip on corruption and nepotism, McKenzie recently requested the department to publish the list of people who benefited from Covid-19 relief funds. The 90-page list showed that the department has paid more than R72 million to 3,962 artists in 2020 and 2021.