You may now travel between provinces for a funeral, but will require a permit

Johannesburg - The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has announced the amendment of Covid-19 lockdown regulations which pertain to travel between provinces for funerals. Dlamini-Zuma said the changes were made following consultations with ministers involved in the National Coronavirus Command Council. She said these changes will allow for better response measures. The amendments deal with travel between provinces for the attending of funerals. Individuals will be allowed to move between provinces, metros and district for transportation of a body for burial purposes. Not everyone who would like to attend a funeral can do so as this is only limited to the following individuals;

(i) spouse or partner of the deceased;

(ii) children of the deceased, whether biological, adopted or stepchildren.

(iii) children-in-law of the deceased;

(iv) parents of the deceased whether biological, adopted or stepparents;

(v) siblings, whether biological, adopted or stepbrother or sister of the deceased;

(vi) grandparents of the deceased; and

(vii) persons closely affiliated to the deceased.

The number of people permitted to attend a funeral is still limited to 50 and no night vigils will be permitted.

A person who wishes to travel between provinces will have to obtain a permit issued by a magistrate.

“A magistrate who is the head of office or a station commander of a police station or a person designated by him or her must be provided with a death certificate or a certified copy of a death certificate. It is important to note that: A permit holder may stay at a hotel, lodge or guest house for the duration of the funeral or cremation. The permit must be presented to the owner or manager of the hotel, lodge or guest house,” the regulations stipulate.

These amended regulations come as a Mpumalanga man was legally prevented from attending the funeral of his grandfather in the Eastern Cape. The man had applied to the High Court in Mpumalanga seeking permission to attend the funeral but was barred from doing so by the court.

The Covid-19 regulations and amendment may be accessed at: https://www.gov.za/ documents/disaster-management- act-regulations-address- prevent-and-combat-spread- coronavirus-covid-19

Political Bureau