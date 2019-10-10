Newcastle - Young ANC activists in Newcastle, northern KwaZulu-Natal, have pledged to respect late former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe by preaching unity among African people and fighting for an end of attacks on foreign nationals.
The young activists, who are also students at the local Majuba TVET College in Madadeni were at the institution on Thursday to listen to former president Jacob Zuma deliver a lecture on Mugabe, who died on September 6.
Siyabonga Mbokazi said in respect of Mugabe, South Africans should embrace foreign nationals from across the continent.
Mbokazi said as a human being, Mugabe made mistakes, but his successor Emmerson Mnangagwa and those who will follow can still correct those mistakes.
“Anyone has a good and a bad side, but he is still the hero because he fought for the liberation of Zimbabweans.