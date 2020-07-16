Young Communist League 'infuriated' over Mapiti Matsena murder

Pretoria - The Young Communist League of South Africa (YCLSA) in Gauteng on Thursday said it was “angered, infuriated and saddened” by the brutal murder of former Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson Mapiti Matsena, who was fatally stabbed in the chest by an unknown assailant in his home in Doornpoort, north of Pretoria. "We did not always agree with comrade Mapiti, but we can confirm that he was a dedicated cadre of the movement and it's sad that we lost him in this gruesome manner" said YCLSA Gauteng provincial secretary, Kgabo Morifi. “Comrade Mapiti was a very dependable foot soldier of the congress movement, having served in the different structures of the ANC in Tshwane. When he served as a deputy chairperson of the ANC in Tshwane he fought bitterly to unite the ANC and its alliance in the region.” At the time of his death, Matsena was the chairperson of the community safety portfolio committee in the Gauteng Legislature, and a provincial executive committee (PEC) member of the ANC in Gauteng. “His passing is not only tragic to his family, comrades and friends, but to the movement at large. The YCLSA urges that this tragic incident that led to Comrade Mapiti's untimely death be urgently investigated. We are calling for a thorough investigation of this attack and that the perpetrator be brought to book,” said Morifi.

“The police must leave no stone unturned. Every person who was involved in planning and executing the assassination must be arrested and sentenced to rot in jail.”

The YCLSA sent “heartfelt condolences” to Matsena’s family and relatives, the ANC and the democratic movement in general.

“We share your loss and wish you strength during this difficult period,” said Morifi.

The national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), general Khehla John Sitole, on Thursday tasked Gauteng SAPS management to immediately mobilise the 72-hour activation plan following the murder.

“I have tasked the acting provincial commissioner of Gauteng to ensure that this case be investigated by the provincial investigation unit and that critical resources including crime intelligence and forensic services be mobilised to identify and arrest those responsible for the murder of Mr Matsena” said Sitole.

The SAPS said it had been determined from preliminary investigations that a lone assailant entered the house and stabbed Matsena while he was in his bedroom.

“At this stage it does not appear that anything was taken by the suspect. General Sitole has assured the Matsena family that this murder is being thoroughly investigated,” the SAPS said in a statement.

African News Agency/ANA