Young Communist League slams Collen Malatji for attack on Solly Mapaila

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji.Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers The gloves are off between the ANC Youth League and the Young Communist League of SA (YCLSA) after the latter issued a statement on Monday slamming youth league president Collen Malatji. The SA Communist Party (SACP) youth wing has strongly condemned the recent attack by Malatji on the SACP General Secretary Solly Mapaila.

The YCLSA described Malatji's actions as a "deplorable and reckless attack" that dishonours the legacy of freedom fighter Peter Mokaba. Malatji's “verbal assault” on Mapaila was made during the Mokaba Memorial Lecture on January 10. The YCLSA’s National Secretary, Mzwandile Thakhudi said this was an opportunistic move, rather than a critique grounded in ideological substance.

According to Thakhudi, Malatji's actions expose him as a "hollow figurehead" and a "theoretical lightweight" who is desperate to remain relevant. The YCLSA believes that the ANCYL's credibility cannot be restored through baseless insults directed at Mapaila. Instead, the league argues that the ANCYL should focus on addressing the real concerns of young people, such as land reform, access to quality education, employment opportunities and healthcare. Both party’s mother bodies have been at loggerheads recently following the SACP’s decision to contest for elections, breaking away from the ANC.

The SACP is arguing that the ANC did not thoroughly consult them as an alliance when they formed the Government of National Unity (NGU) with the DA and several other parties. South Africa - Johannesburg - 12 December 2024 - SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila during the 5th Special National Congress at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, Boksburg.Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers “The YCLSA also reaffirmed its commitment to contesting the 2026 local government elections independently, a position that has been maintained since 2005. “The league vows not to be distracted by Malatji's antics and to remain focused on mobilising young people to confront the structural crises of high youth unemployment, inequality, and poverty,” Thakhudi said.