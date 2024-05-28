Young voters eager and want change in the upcoming elections

Just a day before the 2024 general election, which might be the most important since 1994, young people have opened up about what they think of this important democratic process and what changes they want to see. Ayanda said she was excited to be going to the polls on Wednesday.

“I hope that this is going to bring change, especially for us who were born after 1994. We’re more informed about politics,” she said. Joshua echoed this sentiment. After having been out of the country, he said he wanted to be a part of turning the tide against corruption in the nation. As a first-time voter he said he felt compelled to exercise his right to vote.

“I am hoping for different results this year. I am also hoping that people can come together and stop corruption and vote for a better South Africa,” Joshua said. Sibusiso on the other hand has voted before but said he wanted to see technological innovation when it comes to voting. “I would like to see an upgrade such as being able to vote on our phones or by other digital means,” Sibusiso said.

Philani said the politics of this year have been stirring and a radical change might be witnessed. “It is a new fight that we are getting into and more people are interested in politics, especially the youth. There have been a lot of conversations about it and we may see something that we have not seen in a long time.” Other young people said they are of voting age but choose not to vote because they have lost faith in the electoral process.