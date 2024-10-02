‘Your days are numbered’: EFF in Tshwane says city manager using scare tactics to silence employees celebrating Cilliers Brink’s removal

The EFF in Tshwane has condemned the recent statement by city manager Johann Mettler, accusing him of trying to silence criticism. The party claims Mettler is attempting to hold workers accountable for expressing their dissatisfaction with the former mayor, rather than addressing the underlying issues.

The EFF added this was “unacceptable”. Mettler reprimanded municipal employees who were allegedly mocking and celebrating the removal of mayor Cilliers Brink from office. Mettler sent out an internal letter, which has been leaked, to staff calling them out for their “despicable” conduct towards Brink.

This comes after Brink was ousted last Thursday in a motion of no confidence. “It is clear that Mettler is using scare tactics to intimidate and bully workers who dare to challenge the status quo. “The EFF affirms that workers have the right to voice their concerns and hold their leaders accountable without fear of retribution,” the EFF regional chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu said in a statement.

According to Ramabodu, Mettler's threat of consequence management was a clear indication of his dictatorial leadership style. “The EFF reminds Mettler that his days are numbered, and the power dynamics in Tshwane will soon shift in favour of the people,” he said. He continued that Mettler’s accusations of mistreatment and abuse towards Brink are baseless and hypocritical.