Your roadmap through Cape Town as major roads closed for SONA

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the use of a venue outside Parliament to host the State of the Nation Address has thrown Parliament into uncharted waters. The burning of Parliament had prompted the national legislature to get the Cape Town City Hall to host Sona on Thursday and the debate next week.

But the use of the city hall has meant some of the roads near the hall will be closed to motorists during the event. Commercial Street between Plein and Buitenkant streets will be closed from early on Thursday until almost midnight. Plein Street, between Roeland and Barrack streets, will also be closed. From late on Thursday afternoon, two hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation, Roeland Street, between Buitenkant and Brandweer streets, will be closed. Buitenkant Street, between Roeland and Darling streets, will also be closed.

ROAD CLOSURES ON 10 FEBRUARY 2022 The following roads to be closed from 17:45 to 19:30: • Roeland Street: between Buitenkant and Brandweer Streets

• Buitenkant Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets 17:45 to 19:00 (Temporary Closure ±35 minutes) • Klipper Road, Newlands: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

• Princess Anne Avenue, Newlands: from Newlands Avenue to Union Avenue • Newlands Avenue, Newlands: from Dean Street to Princess Anne Avenue • Dean Street, Newlands, westbound: from Main Road (M4) to Newlands Avenue

• M3, Union Avenue, Rhodes Drive, Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive), Roeland Street, City-bound carriageway: from Newlands Avenue to city centre • Woolsack Drive, Rondebosch, westbound: between Main Road (M4) and Rhodes Drive (M3) • Anzio Road, Observatory: from Main Road (M4) to Philip Kgosana Drive (De Waal Drive) (M3)

• N2, Settlers Way City-bound carriageway: from Main Road (M4) to city centre • Buitenkant Street: from Glynn to Strand Streets • Darling Street, Sir Lowry Road: from Buitenkant to Tennant Streets (this will include a closure of Hanover Street and Tennant Street)

The following roads to be closed from 04:00 to 23:45 • Commercial Street: between Plein and Buitenkant Streets - becomes bi-directional • Plein Street: between Roeland and Barrack Streets

Contingency closure in case of an emergency (08:00 to 23:45) • Roads contained in the Parking Restrictions will be closed as required. PARKING RESTRICTIONS

In the following areas from midnight (23:59) on Wednesday, 9 February 2022 to 23:45 on Thursday, 10 February 2022: to include 14, 15 & 16 February 2022 • Parade, Cape Town • Roeland Street: outgoing lane between Plein Street and 37 Plein Street (Bld. Next to Nieuwmeester parking)

• Buitenkant Street: from Glynn to Darling Streets (all 3 days 16:00 – 20:00 and on 9 Feb. from 23:59 to completion) • Plein Street: between Roeland and Darling Streets • Spin Street: between Parliament and Plein Streets

• Commercial Street: between Buitenkant and Plein Streets • Parade Street: between Caledon and Darling Streets • Corporation Street: between Darling and Caledon Streets