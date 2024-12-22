'You're still defending your tormenter?' Mbuyiseni Ndlozi flamed on social media for defending EFF

Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to X formerly Twitter to defend the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) after a year marked by upheaval and a mass exodus of key leaders of the party. Ndlozi went against the notion that 2024 has been significantly challenging for the fighters. In his heated response to TimesLive, he pointed to the African National Congress (ANC) as being the 'biggest losers' this year.

"Despicable! ANC is the LOSER of the year! Even they know that! ANC dropped by 17 points. ANC lost three of the eight provinces they controlled! "This is the historic loss an honest journalistic paper will record. But no, you choose to be petty, personal and decidedly bias. The public benefits NOTHING from so degenerate an analysis, with a self-stupefaction (a state lacking normal awareness of the self) of idiotic proportions," he posted. Despicable! ANC is the LOSER of the year! Even they know that!



ANC dropped by 17 points

ANC Lost 3 of 8 provinces they controlled!



— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 22, 2024

— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 22, 2024 In his assertion of loyalty to the EFF, Ndlozi was met with a wave of criticism that amounted to his defense of the party to self-flagellation (punishment that one inflicts on themselves). "I'm done with you. Stockholm syndrome (coping mechanism to a captive or abusive situation) is a serious problem. I'm so disappointed, joh," an X user responded to the post. Another asked why he is still defending his tormentor. This referees to the sidelining of the politician into the new leadership positions by the EFF's leader, Julius Malema.

Here were some of the comments he received on the micro-blogging platform: "I feel like he's trolling cause huh? Why is he going so hard for a man that does not want him?" "Hold on Ndlozi, the spotlight is on Malema and the EFF but not the ANC. There's nothing despicable here! By the way, why do you think it's necessary to defend someone who embarrassed you in public with his gang, barring your nomination? You should have kept your silence." "PhD holder trying to buy Julius Malema's love back with arrogance? 'Smartest young politician' they said."

"You are a weak man. They attacked you and your woman, and you were all quiet. Now you have the balls to come and defend the same person who insulted you. Weak loser mindset." "That's why even the matric less Zuma is smarter than all of you." "I never knew being an Ice boy was a permanent position. Ndlozi you are actually the loser of the year as much as we don't agree with how your dictator is belittling you."

"We will soon be tired of standing with you in these difficult times even though you did not ask us to stand with you." "My leader we your followers look up to you. Your time to defend Malema and the EFF is long past." "You didn't ask for all this nonsense that's why own time and own space was important. You really don't ask to be in the spotlight. Now everything you do here is policed."