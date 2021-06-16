Youth Day: We have no choice but to keep moving forward, says DA’s Mphithi

Cape Town - In commemoration of Youth Day, DA Federal Youth Leader Luyolo Mphithi says South Africa is experiencing tension between being trapped by the past and wanting a better future.

Mphithi encouraged the younger generation to keep fighting to fix the country and emphasised that the youth cannot be the generation that is dependent on social grants.

“It is the tension of hope and fear. It is the tension of our experiences and the possibility of what we could achieve. It is the tension of stagnant frustration and our ability to turn up for our future.

“We cannot be a generation dependent on grants for the rest of our lives. We cannot be spoken about as if we are not in the room. All we ask is for a capable State that will provide an environment for the economy to grow. A government that provides basic services like water and electricity. A government that delivers on its promises and, in so doing, grows the economy which creates job creation.”