Youth Day: ’We owe it to generation of 1976 to build the SA of our dreams’

Cape Town - Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo have called on the youth to work together in the fight against Covid-19. This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed new restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, with the numbers rising every day.

In their message on Wednesday to mark Youth Day, Modise and Masondo said they owe it to the generation of 1976 to build a solid country. They said the challenges faced by the country and young people were immense, including poverty and Covid-19. The Youth Day comes against the backdrop of the release of the latest figures on unemployment.

“The Labour Force Survey indicates an increased number of unemployed people by 8 000 to 7,2 million, meaning the official unemployment rate among the youth (18 -34 years) has been at 46.3% in the first quarter of 2021. The rate of unemployed university graduates stands at 9.3%,” said Parliament in a statement. Modise and Masondo said in a statement they were committed to addressing challenges facing the youth today. “Through our constitutional mandate and power, Parliament commits to addressing issues affecting young people. Our collective efforts will help build a better quality of life for all young people free from all social ills”, said Masondo and Modise in a statement.

“As we mark Youth Day, Parliament urges South Africans to work hand in glove with the government and help curb the spread of Covid-19. As the country moves to alert Level 3 of infections, we encourage everyone to adhere to all health safety protocols. “We all owe it to the 1976 young liberators to ensure that we build the South Africa of our dreams, free from the pandemic and social ills. We shall overcome this traumatic period because we are a nation of hope. We want young people to be at the helm, driving the economic recovery post the pandemic. It is possible as the young people are ready to exploit all opportunities provided by the pandemic through the 4th Industrial revolution,” said Masondo and Modise. [email protected]