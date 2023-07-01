ANC Youth League's 26th national conference has has its political report delivered at the opening of the highly anticipated congress taking place at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Acting ANCYL convener Fasiha Hassan said it was a "glaring indictment" on the state of the ANCYL that this was the first political report in nearly a decade.

The report which hinged on the "journey of renewal" spoke to a number of policies on the table to be discussed this weekend. This included, Hassan said, reclaiming the ANCYL's autonomy and the party taking its rightful place in the annals of history as agents of change as well as asserting the agenda of Economic Freedom and Social Change now, not later. Hassan said there was a need to adapt to changing social and political landscape through a comprehensive reform agenda.

She called for this congress of the youth league to prioritize inclusivity, democratic participation and the promotion of progressive ideals. The ANCYL is also expected to come out with practical policies regarding the national crisis of youth unemployment, to sharpen its position on the linkage between land ownership and land use rights and the development of young people. Hassan said that the balance of forces was heavily influenced by a crisis of neo-liberalism.