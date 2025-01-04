Yusuf Bhamjee Tribute: A life defined by humility, integrity and a unwavering commitment to freedom

By Kam Chetty It is with a deeply profound sadness and admiration that we pay tribute to Yusuf Bhamjee, a leader whose life was a beacon of humility, integrity, and unwavering commitment to non-racialism and human rights. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and comrades who shared his remarkable journey, and whose lives were touched by his wisdom, kindness, and quiet strength.

As an activist in the KZN Midlands, his contributions to the struggle against apartheid and building democracy were immense, yet he always wore his achievements lightly, never seeking the spotlight, but instead working tirelessly behind the scenes to effect change. His legacy is one of service to others, of standing up for what is right even when it was difficult, and of building bridges across communities to foster unity and liberation. Coming from a family with deep roots in the anti-apartheid movement, Yusuf was no stranger to the sacrifices required in the fight for justice. Upon his return to South Africa, after studying in Ireland, Yusuf played a constructive role in the formative years of the United Democratic Front (UDF). Both Yusuf and Yunus Carrim, brought refreshing perspectives from their international anti-apartheid experiences, in shaping the direction of the UDF in the KZN Midlands during this period. As an enlightened academic, his work with the Development Study Research Group (DSRG) at the University of Natal, focused on unemployment, poverty and inequality. His, and the work of the late Prof. Martin Wittenberg provided the analytical rigour required to illustrate the inequities of apartheid – as part of the anti-apartheid struggles. Yusuf’s reach across the business, sporting and religious organisations, was instrumental in bringing together diverse sectors of society to support the anti-apartheid struggle. Importantly his personality and capacity to connect people and ideas, his ability to listen with sensitivity, and his unwavering commitment to the struggle for non-racialism made him a respected figure in the KZN Midlands, mentoring young activists across the Natal Indian Congress (NIC), United Democratic Front (UDF), and trade union movements. He was a pillar of strength for many, offering not only strategic guidance but also moral support, always providing a steady hand and a compassionate heart. Much has been said about his sporting accomplishments particularly in athletics and cricket, as well as his efforts to build solidarity and bring progressive awareness among the sporting fraternity.

After the end of apartheid, Yusuf’s commitment to building a non-racial society was equally passionate. He was elected to represent the ANC in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in 1994, and later also served as a Member of Parliament. His election to these positions was not just a testament to his political acumen, but also to the respect and trust he had earned from across all sectors of society. Throughout his political career, Yusuf remained true to the values that had guided him during the struggle, always prioritising the needs of poor people over personal ambition. As Mayor of uMgungundlovu District Municipality from 2008 to 2016, Yusuf Bhamjee continued to demonstrate the same level of integrity and commitment to service delivery that had defined his earlier work in activism. He often spoke about the significant challenges faced by District Municipalities, particularly the urgent need for rural development, a responsibility he embraced and executed despite the municipality facing immense economic constraints. The uMgungundlovu municipality earned provincial awards, including recognition as the best District Municipality, and the District also achieved unqualified and clean audits for multiple years. Yusuf was a staunch advocate for good governance, strong systems, infrastructure investment, and the maintenance of existing infrastructure, all of which he believed were quintessential to improving service delivery in the region. Yusuf shared a loving marriage with his wife, Sabera, also a dedicated activist for gender equity, reflecting their shared commitment to serving the community. Together, they raised two daughters, Suhayfa and Sameera, with the same progressive values. Following the tragic and untimely death of his beloved wife, Sabera, Yusuf was visibly and emotionally devastated. The profound grief he experienced left an indelible mark on him, and it was a pain he carried with him for the rest of his life. The emotional toll was further compounded by the unresolved nature of the murder investigation. Despite the shadow of that tragedy which never fully lifted, he remained committed to his responsibilities, executing his functions with the same dedication and moral commitment that had always defined his leadership.

Yet despite his many achievements, Yusuf’s true legacy lies in the way he lived his life - with humility, kindness, and an unwavering sense of duty to the cause of justice. He never sought accolades or recognition; instead, he quietly went about his work, always willing to help others. His character, his warmth, and his sensitivity to the struggles of others made him a true leader not just in politics, but in life. As we reflect on Yusuf’s life and legacy, in an uncertain world and a country steeped in poverty and inequality, we are reminded of the quiet strength and tolerance he embodied, the humility with which he led, and the integrity that defined every action he took. His passing leaves a deep void - but his work, his spirit, and the lessons he taught us will continue to guide us in the years to come. His memory will live on in the many lives he touched, in the movements he helped shape, and in the countless acts of kindness and support he extended to others throughout his life. * Kam Chetty is an activist from the KZN Midlands.