VISIT: President Cyril Ramaphosa visited residents from Mountain View in Pampierstad yesterday, as part of the much anticipated ANC 108th anniversary rally to be held in Kimberley on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

Kimberley - ANC Northern Cape chairman Zamani Saul, a staunch Cyril Ramaphosa backer, says the upcoming National General Council (NGC) of the party should be used to unite the party and not be used as a platform for internal factions to flex their muscles. Saul was speaking on Wednesday at Galeshewe township in Kimberley, where the ANC hosted its symbolic cake cutting ceremony to mark 108 years since it was formed in 1912 in Bloemfontein.

He said the upcoming NGC should be used to unite the party which has increasingly been divided in recent years.

“We hope that the NGC will not provide a platform for factional activities,” he said.

The NGC is billed for mid-2020 at a host city yet to be chosen by the national executive committee.