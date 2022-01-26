Zamani Saul says rape and corruption allegations are the latest instalment of vile attacks against him

Cape Town - Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul has hit back at the EFF in the Northern Cape for a letter from the party demanding that he respond to rape, corruption and abuse of power allegations levelled against him on social media platforms. Saul’s spokesperson, Bronwyn Thomas-Abrahams, said they had received the letter, complete with the EFF’s letterhead and signed off by the party’s Northern Cape provincial secretary Shadrack Tlhaole, from the local media as a query on Monday.

“The EFF did not send it directly to us,” Thomas-Abrahams said. Among the allegations listed by Tlhaole is that Saul committed offences and “contrived the law” when he had a sexual relationship with an underage girl who at the time was 15 years old, while it is further alleged that a child was born out of the relationship. Tlhaole goes on to say that it is alleged that Saul has a history of engaging in sexual acts with young girls, especially schoolchildren.

“Other allegations are that the wife of the premier who currently occupies a position in government is not qualified and/or is under-qualified to occupy such position and it is alleged that she was appointed to the said position due to close proximity to yourself,” Tlhaole said. He added that the woman who Saul is alleged to have raped is also employed in the said department and is a subordinate of the premier’s wife. “The allegations are that the premier’s wife is abusing her position of power by harassing and victimising the said woman. We wish to record that, at this stage, the EFF does not know the identity, originator and writer of these serious allegations.

“However, it is the EFF’s position and considered view that such allegations warrant a response from the premier in order to restore confidence, dignity to his person and in particular, respect to the office of the premier,” Tlhaole said. “Furthermore, the allegations that the premier is involved in corrupt practices and nepotism whereby he influences decisions to appoint people in his close proximity in government positions is not only disturbing but erodes the confidence that the public has in that office,” Tlhaole said. He has demanded answers from Saul on whether he influenced the decision to appoint his wife and “his alleged mistress” in the positions they are currently occupying in government.

“Do those individuals qualify to hold those positions and if so, a detailed account is required with supporting documents. We await your extremely urgent response,” Tlhaole concluded. However, Saul said that they had not received a formal letter from the EFF despite the letter being addressed to him. “We are not in the business of responding to silly rumours which are being spread on social media, but the letter of the EFF invites us into this terrain and the EFF also confirms that they do not have verified information.