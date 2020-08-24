Zandile Gumede: ANC in KZN legislature scramble to counter rumour over top post

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The ANC in KZN was on Monday forced to scramble to counter widespread rumours that a few days after she was controversially moved to the provincial legislature, former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede notched a top portfolio committee job. The rumour of the appointment, which turned out to be fake news after further digging by Independent Media, was started by the leader of the DA in KZN, Zwakele Mncwango. In the Facebook post which was widely shared and circulated on various political WhatsApp groups, Mncwango claimed that KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, who is also the chairperson of the ANC in the province and the party’s spokesperson, Nhlakanipho Ntombela, lied to the public by saying Gumede will be an ordinary MPL. “She has been appointed as a new chairperson of Cogta (cooperative governance and traditional affairs) portfolio committee. “The same ANC publicly said she was removed as a mayor for poor performance in eThekwini municipality, but now she must hold all KZN municipalities and the MEC accountable. These ANC people are not taking us seriously,” Mncwango wrote on Facebook on Monday.

The Cogta position was held by the late Ricardo Mthembu, who Gumede replaced as an MPL last week, sparking an outcry that the ANC was condoning corruption as the latter is still facing corruption allegations.

The allegations relate to a tender which was initially set at R208 million when it was first issued in 2017 and has since ballooned to R430 million. The State alleges that Gumede and 62 others swayed the waste tender in return for kickbacks.

When Independent Media contacted Ntombela and the KZN legislature for official confirmation, they both denied it.

Ntombela said: “There is no truth to that Mncwango is lying. Check even the legislature sitting for this week, there is no such planned for this week.”

The spokesperson of the legislature, Wesley Canham, also denied the rumour.

“The chair of a committee gets elected in the sitting of a committee or in the house. None of this has happened, therefore the member (Gumede) is not the chair of Cogta as we speak.”

Despite the denial, Mncwango insisted the ANC has nominated Gumede to take over as the next chairperson of the portfolio committee.

"Technically they are correct that she is not yet the chairperson. That is just a formality as I have information that the ANC has nominated her and they will get their way as they are majority in the committee.

“I am challenging them to come out and tell us who is their nominee for the position if they deny that Gumede is the next chairperson," Mncwango said.

Meanwhile, the SACP in KZN has spoken out regarding Gumede's shifting from the eThekwini municipality, where she was an ordinary councillor, to the legislature, saying it was against the decision and many other recently taken by the ANC.

The communist party held a special meeting on Sunday and it would on Tuesday publicly communicate its next course of action on the matter.

Political Bureau