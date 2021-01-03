Zandile Gumede: ANC must implement all its conference resolutions

DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor and current KZN legislature MPL, Zandile Gumede, says the ruling ANC must implement all its conference resolutions as adopted at the 2017 Nasrec conference. While the most contested resolutions are the nationalising the Reserve Bank and Expropriation of land without compensation, she did not specify which one she would like to see implemented first. In a new year message, Gumede who is facing corruption charges at the Durban commercial crimes court said implementing the resolutions would move the party closer to achieving the ideals of the freedom charter. “To the branches, we must forge ahead with our endeavours to unite eThekwini region. As the biggest region of the ANC, we have a responsibility to ensure that the ANC remains united and has a leadership that is generationally mixed, with an element of continuity at all levels. The ANC must implement its conference resolutions and move South Africa towards achieving the aspirations of the founding leaders and that of the Freedom Charter,” she said in a message posted on her Facebook page. Focusing on the year ahead, Gumede said she hoped that it would come with blessings and the divided ruling party, which is fractured along two main factions, RET and CR17, would finally unite.

“We hope 2021, will be a blessing to all of us. I hope it will be the year of real unity. A year of ensuring that branches are strong and serving communities, irrespective of which party is leading the ward. Let's ready ourselves to lead more wards and ensure that the ANC increases votes in each and every ward. We want to see a strong, dynamic, United and people-centred African National Congress and Alliance,” she said.

Looking back at the previous year, Gumede admitted that it was rough for her and thanked all her loyalists who stood with her while going to court to face her charges and when she was hauled before the ANC’s provincial integrity commission.

“Let me thank everybody who stood by me during difficult times. I thank God, my family, my church (Methodist Church of SA) Interfaith fraternity, friends, comrades and the people of our country, in general. Your prayers, messages of support, encouragements and guidance got me through the hardest time of my life...In as much as we have endured many sufferings and persecutions, we are grateful to the Almighty for keeping us and making us sane during the storms. I would have perished along the way, I thank you.

“I would like to thank all the comrades, family and friends who stood by me during difficult times. I appreciate all the support you have given me. Without you, I am nothing. With you by my side I am strong. I appreciate the Women's League as a structure for their public support, you are not ashamed of me. I appreciate all your continued support, you did not give up and travelled with me,” Gumede said.

POLITICAL BUREAU