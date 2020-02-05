The faction at the weekend said Gumede, who seeks to clinch the position of chairperson in the ANC’s biggest region, had tried to negotiate unity by offering ANC branch leader Thabani Nyawose a regional deputy chairperson position - but Nyawose rejected the offer and instead stuck to contesting the chairperson position.
The conference is scheduled to take place in the first quarter of the year.
Gumede’s campaign spokesperson, Mzomuhle Dube, said Gumede’s initiative to bring unity to the region had been snubbed by Nyawose.
“This cannot be successful because we have Nyawose who has now sealed the top five, and additional positions (in his camp) have been filled.