Zandile Gumede deployment shows ANC has not mended its ways, says SACP

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – The South African Communist Party (SACP) in KZN has continued to criticise the provincial ANC for its decision to deploy former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature, despite facing corruption allegations. The communist party, which is in alliance with the ruling party, said the decision to bypass it and the other alliance partner, Cosatu (Congress of South African Trade Unions) was a sign that the ANC had not changed its ways pertaining to their relationship. The stinging rebuke came from the SACP’s KZN general secretary, Themba Mthembu, during a press conference held in Durban on Tuesday. The conference was called to publicly communicate decisions taken during an impromptu meeting on Sunday over the public outcry about Gumede’s appointment. First reading from a prepared statement, Mtrhembu said the ANC should be “sensitive” to the outcry over the deployment of Gumede from being an ordinary councillor in eThekwini to a higher paying and prestigious job as a member of the provincial legislature. “The matter of Zandile Gumede dates back from her days as a councillor in Ward 53 in eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality.

’’We must be reminded of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma's report which recommended the removal of Zandile Gumede after an objection of the community of the ward on the election of the councillor there.

’’It was then followed by the eThekwini conference fiasco which led to her deployment as eThekwini Metro Mayor and her subsequent demotion from being a mayor because of matters pertaining to underperformance... now this shocked deployment.

“We want to categorically state that the SACP is not against Zandile Gumede as a person, but her flawed deployment is a matter of serious concern.

’’It has always broken all rules and undermined the discipline of the ruling party, the ANC. We must say that there are many similar cases in the province.

’’We expect the leadership of the ANC to be sensitive to the outcry on the deployment of Zandile Gumede,” he said.

During a question-and-answer session with the media, Mthembu admitted that factionalism was “rearing its ugly head” between them and the ANC in the province.

He also admitted that they were wrong to think that sharp divisions they had had between 2014 and 2017 with the ANC had been successfully ironed out.

“We were supposed to be consulted … when there are deployments we do these things together. So when there is also a recall, we have to do it together.

’’Unfortunately, we have always been thinking that we are enjoying a very good relationship with the ANC. These acts are painting a different picture,” Mthembu said.

He said they were seeking an urgent meeting with the ANC in the province to deal with the Zandile Gumede matter.

Independent Media understands that the communist party wants the ANC to reverse the decision to deploy Gumede while she is facing corruption charges in the Durban commercial crimes court.

Mthembu warned that the matter was likely to hurt the ruling party at the polls.

The provincial spokesperson of the ANC, Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the concerns of the SACP was discussed during a meeting of the provincial working committee (Pwc) on Monday.

“Officials of the Pwc agreed that they should set a date to meet with the SACP and iron out our differences over the matter. The date of the meeting will be determined by the availability of all parties,” he said.

Political Bureau