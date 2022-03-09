Zandile Gumede faction denies wooing Mxolisi Kaunda

The ANC faction of Zandile Gumede in the eThekwini region at some point allegedly approached eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to run on its ticket and take over the all-powerful position of regional chairperson The approach allegedly happened early this year, in anticipation that the region would convene its elective conference later this month.

Kaunda allegedly turned them down because of his bigger political ambitions. The eThekwini region, one of the biggest regions of the ANC in the country, has a membership of about 120 000 and its influence has seen party leaders lobbying it ahead of the national elective conference in December. Currently, it has two factions that are vying for power. The first one, led by Gumede, is RET leaning and openly close and sympathetic to former president Jacob Zuma.

The other faction is called RRU and it is led by Thabani Nyawose, an ally of ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Nyawose is currently the speaker of eThekwini municipality after he was, in November last year, beaten to the position by Kaunda. According to ANC insiders, the approach to Kaunda was based on the reality that if the corruption accused Gumede returns and wins back the region, there would be two centres of power, as she cannot come back as mayor after the ANC recalled her in August 2019. “They approached Kaunda to run on their ticket and, in return, they said Gumede would be supported to join the provincial executive committee (PEC) when the provincial conference is convened. It is not that they are dumping Gumede, but they are trying to avoid two centres of power,” said a source.

Independent Media learnt that Kaunda politely turned the Gumede faction down, as he is eyeing a return to the PEC, where he is currently serving, following his election in July 2018. Both eThekwini and KwaZulu-Natal are due for their elective conferences. “Kaunda is fed up with regional politics, hence he turned them down. He is much more interested in retaining his position as a PEC member, where he stands a good chance to even return to the provincial cabinet.

“Remember that he was brought to eThekwini to bring stability, but he found that the factional fights are too intense for him to stomach,” said another insider. Before his stint as eThekwini mayor late in 2019, Kaunda was the MEC for transport, community safety and liaison, under the premiership of Sihle Zikalala. The ANC wanted someone with some clout, so as to bring stability, following the troubled three years of Gumede's rule – which ended with corruption allegations. However, the spokesperson of the supporters of Gumede, Ntando Khuzwayo – who is also a councillor in the eThekwini Municipality – dismissed this, saying the majority of branches of eThekwini have nominated Gumede for the position of regional chairperson.

