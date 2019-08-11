Suspended eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede says she will wait for ANC to make a decision before announcing her next move. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Amid another long wait while the ANC in KZN is meeting in Durban on Sunday to discuss her future, suspended eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede says she will wait for the party to make a decision before announcing her next move. Asked by Independent Media whether she would take the ANC to court should it decide to fire her, she was evasive, first saying she will not comment on the matter. She later said she would wait for the decision before deciding on the matter.

“Let us wait for the decision and we will take it from there,” Gumede said.

The legal threat over the matter has been lingering for months now, with an insider once telling Independent Media that in May, Gumede herself told the provincial executive committee that she was ready to take the matter to court.

Some ANC branches in the eThekwini have also indicated that they would take the matter to court if they feel internal party justice was not done on the matter.

During the same interview, Gumede indicated that she was more than ready to resume her duties.

“I am ready to go back to work. If my party that deployed me to the position says so, I will not hesitate to resume my duties,” she said, adding that she was very happy that on Thursday the Durban Commercial Crimes Court relaxed her bail conditions.

Gumede who faces fraud and corruption charges linked to a 2017 R208 million waste tender, has been on an ANC imposed leave since June this year. She is charged with another senior ANC councillor, Mondli Mthembu and nine others.

