Durban - Despite having her pending corruption charges brought sharply back into the public eye by the Hawks’ seizure of her assets, supporters of Zandile Gumede insist she will emerge victorious in the upcoming eThekwini ANC regional conference.
They said on Thursday's morning seizure was meant to remind the public about the “malicious and politically motivated corruption charges” aimed at hurting her chances at the conference.
However, Gumede was more cautious in a brief interview with Independent Media. She said her supporters believed that there was a political conspiracy to use the law enforcement agencies to thwart her chances.
“Please take what is said by my supporters and stick to it. That's what is being said out there,” she said.
Asked whether she would contest for the regional chairperson position, she said branches were yet to nominate candidates and once they had done that, she would say whether she would avail herself.