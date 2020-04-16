Zandile Gumede 'sad' that coronavirus lockdown has put her corruption case on hold

Durban - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede says she is sad that the Covid-19 lockdown has forced the courts to postpone her case.





Gumede and her co-accused were due in court on Thursday but since the courts only hear urgent and critical matters, the case was moved to a future date.





She is facing corruption charges emanating from a municipal waste tender issued by eThekwini municipality in 2017 where the state alleges that she benefitted. Among those who have been nabbed are suspended eThekwini city manager, Sipho Nzuza and several senior councillors.





Announcing the postponement late on Wednesday, Gumede said while she understands that it was necessary because of the pandemic, the postponement means she will be continually subjected to the court of public opinion.





“This matter was scheduled to sit on the 16th of April and was previously placed under court administration due to the unpreparedness of the prosecution. In as much as we are saddened by another postponement because this has caused unnecessary prejudice and one has been subjected to the court of public opinion. I fully understand the impact of the pandemic and I hope that the prosecution will be ready when we appear in court. We need this ‘cup to pass’ so that we can be afforded an opportunity to clear our name,” Gumede said in a statement.





She thanked those who are supporting her and said their support keeps her going.



