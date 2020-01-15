Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA).

Durban - Loyal backers of former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, anticipate that the Durban Commercial Crimes Court will on Wednesday withdraw the charges against her should the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) says it is not yet ready to go to trial. About 1 000 supporters spent Tuesday night holding a vigil outside the court ahead of the much-anticipated appearance which the same supporters vehemently claiming it has been polluted by political interference.

Speaking on behalf of the supporters, Mzomuhle Dube, told Independent Media that they hope that the presiding magistrate would follow up on the previous indication that should the NPA not be ready to start the trial, the charges may be provisionally withdrawn. He added that with their understanding is that “the NPA will never be ready” to proceed to the trial stage of the case.

“We are praying that at least she (the magistrate) actually gives relief to Mama Gumede because for us it’s not justice when you have more than nine months keeping someone under the auspices of allegations that has actually been unpresented and cannot be proven. So basically that is what we are expecting. If the charges can be withdrawn, it’s well and good for us, we will have a better day,” Dube said.