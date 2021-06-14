Zandile Gumede supporters fume as corruption trial postponed to November 30

Durban – The corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor and 19 others has hit another hurdle, forcing yet another postponement, to November 30 this year. Gumede and her co-accused, who include suspended eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, former supply chain manager Sandile Ngcobo, former eThekwini municipality senior employee Robert Abbu and senior ANC councillor in the eThekwini Municipality Mondli Mthembu are accused of corruption, money laundering and fraud.

Taking the floor first at the Durban High Court on Monday when the pretrial hearing got under way, State prosecutor, Ashika Lucken said there have been amendments made on the indictment served on the suspects. She did not specify the indictment and later, Gumede's lawyer, Jay Naidoo said the State has added racketeering charges. The other reason for the delay, as Lucken outlined to Judge Achmat Jappie, was that some of the accused have changed their legal teams while other defence lawyers have requested some information from the State in order to prepare their clients’ defence.

The defence team were heard grumbling in court when Lucken told the judge that the possible date for the trial could be April next year.

After arguments and after the judge had gone through his diary, he ruled that the next hearing would be November 30. He set July 18 next year as the possible date. The judge also set time lines regarding when the State should furnish the defence teams with information they may require from the State. The postponement left Gumede’s supporters, who were outside the court, fuming. Their spokesperson, Ntando Khuzwayo, said he was not surprised that the matter has been pushed back once more. He said the case was politically motivated.

Video: Sihle Mavuso/IOL Politics "This case is about ensuring that she doesn't take part in the elective conference of ANC eThekwini… we know that. The conduct of the State just proves that," Khuzwayo said. [email protected]