Backers of suspended eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede are now taking the legal route in order to force the ANC in KZN to allow her to resume her duties. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - In another twist, backers and confidants of suspended eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede, are now taking the legal route in order to force the ANC in KZN to allow her to resume her duties. Speaking at a press conference in Durban on Monday, they said there is no ANC conference resolution that says members facing charges should step aside. The leader of the backers and confidants, Mzomuhle Dube, said they have grown tired of talking to the party to lift the suspension and in return being snubbed.

“We are saying definitely we are going to explore that avenue. We have actually done so much to entice the provincial executive structure to perhaps find a common ground and they have been evasive in many ways. Sometimes they would just ignore us, sometimes they would just weigh in as arrogant as possible. So this should tell you that some things sometimes they are better resolved legally. I don’t know whether this would be enough for them because their articulation actually points to the direction of not being equal to the constitution,” Dube said.

The exact date of the court action was not revealed but it was expected to be launched before this months folds.

At the same press conference, the backers dragged Police Minister Bheki Cele and ANC KZN provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli into the fight. They accused the two of having a political vendetta against Gumede.

Political Bureau