eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - Despite speculation that eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede was expected to resume her duties on Wednesday morning when her 30 days suspension ended, the mayor was nowhere to be found at the Durban City Hall, the administrative capital of the municipality. Independent Media was told by City Hall workers that her VIP cars are still parked in the same spot since she temporarily vacated her seat on June 30 this year.

“She has not returned to work and her cars are still parked inside as they were parked when she left. If she was back, the cars would have left to pick her up,” one city hall worker said.

As confusion around Gumede's fate continued, the ANC's KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli commented on the matter on radio.

He told SAFM on Wednesday morning that since the provincial executive committee, the highest decision making body in the provincial structures of the party, has not met since Gumede and her Newcastle counterpart, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba were placed on leave, they expected them to stay away from work until their matters have been discussed.

"As it stands, the PEC has not met, the PWC (provincial working committee) is finalising its work on the matters that were decided by the PEC and once the PEC convenes it will then take decision on how to move forward, " Ntuli told the news radio station.

Ntuli said those ANC leaders who have been placed on a leave of absence, including the mayor of Newcastle, had to wait for the PEC to instruct them on the way forward if the leave of absence period had expired.

The ANC in the province announced that Ntuli would officially announce the party stance on the two suspended mayors via a press statement on Wednesday.

Political Bureau