Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi’s daughter pays moving tribute at her funeral

Gugu Gumede, the actress daughter of the late NFP leader Zanele KaMagwaza-Msibi, paid a moving tribute to her mother at her funeral service in Ulundi on Saturday, referring to the 59-year-old former deputy minister of Science and Technology as a strong and resilient woman. Gumede said that following her mother falling in 2014, when she suffered a stroke and aphasia, people and doctors said she was done, but her mother rose and defied death by leading her party and leading her family.

“She showed us what a resilient person is. Through the pain, through the suffering I am here to tell you today that my mother was the strongest woman I knew; my mother was fun; my mother was laughter. “When you saw my mother she wanted to laugh at all times, always wanting to see people happy and fulfilled in their lives, in every sense and today she lies here having completed her work,” Gumede said. She said that she often referred to her mother as “King” because she had never seen a woman as brave as she was.

“Today she has also given us her bravery, we stand here today to say Yengwayo, as your children, we will continue with your work; you fulfilled your mission. You worked Njinji, you worked Yengwayo, you worked for your people. “My mother worked hard for the people, she worked for people regardless of their status whether they were a millionaire, a billionaire or someone with nothing. My mother loved her people, from a mother selling cabbages at the plaza to an old man with money in the suburbs of Sandton. My mother did not pick and choose who to work for and today her work speaks for itself.” She said that KaMagwaza-Msibi was one of the strongest politicians in South Africa and thanked the government for bestowing upon her the honour of a Special Official Provincial funeral category 2.